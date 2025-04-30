In case you wondered too: May Day rally in West Seattle

Several people have asked today if any protests/rallies are planned in West Seattle tomorrow (Thursday, May 1) in addition to the ones announced for downtown Seattle and elsewhere. So in case you’re wondering too: The only people we’ve heard from are the “Old Tyme Adults for Democracy,” who’ve rallied at Admiral/California previously – the sign in our photo is from their first one – and plan to be there 2-3 pm tomorrow, with a “street rally for democracy, and they invite community members to join them. (Anything else locally? Let us know.)