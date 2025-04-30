West Seattle, Washington

30 Wednesday

57℉

In case you wondered too: May Day rally in West Seattle

April 30, 2025 4:15 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle politics | West Seattle protests

Several people have asked today if any protests/rallies are planned in West Seattle tomorrow (Thursday, May 1) in addition to the ones announced for downtown Seattle and elsewhere. So in case you’re wondering too: The only people we’ve heard from are the “Old Tyme Adults for Democracy,” who’ve rallied at Admiral/California previously – the sign in our photo is from their first one – and plan to be there 2-3 pm tomorrow, with a “street rally for democracy, and they invite community members to join them. (Anything else locally? Let us know.)

Share This

1 Reply to "In case you wondered too: May Day rally in West Seattle"

  • Derek April 30, 2025 (4:42 pm)
    Reply

    Best day of the year! And Trump’s House just voted to take away state workers’ pensions as if they already dont have lower salaries than private sector counterparts. I’ll be there marching in solidarity!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.