WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 30 things to know

(White butterfly on rudbeckia in photographer Steve Bender’s garden)

Welcome to the weekend! Here are notes for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, starting with a traffic alert:

SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT EASTBOUND CLOSURE: Reminder – the eastbound side of the Spokane Street Viaduct (continuation of West Seattle Bridge between 99 and I-5) is closed this weekend as the resurfacing project continues; the inside westbound lane is closed too, which means the northbound I-5 exit to the westbound West Seattle Bridge is closed.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

ALSO AT WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: The kickoff for “Got Fit,” a “free intermediate half marathon group training program for runners,” is also at WSR at 8 am – more info in our calendar listing.

STEVE HULSMAN MEMORIAL RIDE: As previewed here, riders are gathering in the main Lincoln Park lot (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) for remembrances before the ride begins around 10 am – full details here.

FREE FIT4BABY CLASS WITH A VIEW: As previewed here, 9 am on the rooftop at Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (1309 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor), for any stage of pregnancy – if you see this early Saturday, not too late to sign up and go!

BIG BLUE TRUCK: The Northwest Center‘s donation-dropoff truck is back in West Seattle, every weekend. You’ll find it outside WaFd Bank (4102 California SW). Our calendar listing has info on what items the truck (a WSB sponsor) will accept. 9 am-5 pm.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: 9 am at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), free community meditation – RSVP here.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: West Seattle has TWO farmers’ markets every weekend! This is the first one – your weekly Saturday opportunity to go get fresh food from growers and makers – 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more, continuing weekly through late October! (9421 18th SW; WSB sponsor)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER, WITH THE OTTER PUP: Summer gardening season isn’t over yet! Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm. Plus: The Otter Pup is open by the center, with coffee, ice cream, and other treats!

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

DISCO BRUNCH: 11 am-2 pm, a spotlight on Sylvester (video above) and other disco artists at Easy Street Café (4559 California SW) to take you back to the ’70s, as explained in our calendar listing.

POP-UP PLANT SALE: For a second week, 11 am-7 pm – details in our calendar listing. (6350 18th SW)

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), bonus weekly session of long-distance advocacy, drop-ins welcome.

MAKE PUMPKINS & APPLES: Create at The Clay Cauldron, noon-3 pm. Registration info is in our calendar listing.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MAKE A BIRD BATH: 1 pm class at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), $40. Our calendar listing explains how to sign up.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth International High School opens its season with a 2 pm game vs. Bellingham at Memorial Stadium downtown. (401 5th Ave. N.)

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

DANCE AT THE BEACH: Salsa and bachata dancing at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) starts with a lesson at 4:30 pm – more info in our calendar listing.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

AT THE SKYLARK:Live music with Glitt, Faunix, The Wax Lips. Doors 7, show 8, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Loa and DJ Shonuph. (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

KARAOKE AT THE PIZZERIA: Saturday nights, you can sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event belongs on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!