RIDE! Three upcoming West Seattle bicycling events to know about

We’re spotlighting this trio of events in case you haven’t already seen them in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

STEVE HULSMAN MEMORIAL RIDE: This Saturday, Cascade Bicycle Club is gathering riders to remember the West Seattle man killed in a collision with a driver in Arbor Heights last year:

Please join us on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9:00 am for a memorial ride to celebrate the life of Steve Hulsman, the long-time Cascade member and volunteer Ride Leader who was tragically hit and killed while biking in West Seattle in December. We will gather at 9 a.m. in the main parking lot at Lincoln Park in West Seattle [8011 Fauntleroy Way SW], where Steve’s family and close friends will speak about his life and love of bicycling. We will also hear from elected officials about the need for continued investment in protected bike lanes and active transportation infrastructure to improve safety for people biking and walking. Before departing by bike, we will raise a toast to Steve (coffee, Nuun, and orange juice will be provided). The ride is expected to start at about 10 a.m. following a safety briefing from Cascade Ride Leaders. All riders must wear a helmet and attend the safety briefing to participate.

The ride is offered in three distinct routes, 14 miles to 42 miles. Full details are on the Cascade website.

TRY OUT ADAPTIVE CYCLES: Outdoors for All is returning to West Seattle’s Alki Point Healthy Street (Beach Drive north of 63rd SW) this Sunday with another free adaptive-bike demo event for people with disabilities. This will be like the one back in June, from which the organization shares this photo:

The organization says this is for “anyone age 7+ who needs an adaptive bike due to permanent or temporary disability, or those who are no longer comfortable riding a 2-wheeled bike due to balance and coordination issues.” You’ll find them there 10 am-2 pm Sunday (September 8).

LEARN ABOUT GREENWAYS: Stu Hennessey is organizing a bicycle tour of West Seattle Greenways at noon Saturday, September 14, free, no registration required, with West Seattle Bike Connections. Stu explains, “I feel that this safer route plan has not been fully understood by cyclists and motorists alike. This is an educational ride with stops to explain connections and future Greenway prospects. The 12-mile route has some hills. Most streets are quiet and have low traffic count and low speed limits.The ride will be un-mapped while we ride together. No one gets left behind.” Just show up at his shop, Alki Bike and Board (2606 California SW; WSB sponsor), before departure time.