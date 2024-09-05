BABY ON THE WAY? Free, scenic workout Saturday with FIT4MOM on Lake Washington PT’s West Seattle waterfront rooftop

If you have a baby on the way, Saturday morning, the Elliott Bay-facing rooftop terrace at Lake Washington Physical Therapy West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is the place to be. This announcement explains why – and how to register:

If you are expecting or know someone who is, a FREE FIT4BABY prenatal preview class is planned this Saturday, September 7, at 9 am on the rooftop terrace of Lake Washington PT.

You can RSVP with this link and we will enroll you!

The 9am class will be followed by a short presentation and Q&A on posture and pelvic-floor function pre- and postpartum given by April Johnson PT, DPT, PCES of LWPT, who is also a FIT4BABY alum!!

April is a physical therapist and a pregnancy and postpartum corrective-exercise specialist. Her goal is to help women decrease pain during pregnancy and safely return to activity postpartum. She has a deep understanding of the issues associated with pregnancy and strives to master the whole-body approach to women’s health. This process involves restoring posture, breathing mechanics, pelvic floor function (external), strength and much more! Some of the most common conditions treated are low back pain, sacroiliac joint pain, neck/shoulder pain, diastasis recti and incontinence.

For the class, please enter Lake Washington PT through the main entrance at 1309 Harbor Ave SW, Suite A. Street parking will be available. Make sure to check in at the front desk and someone will be there to direct you to the rooftop terrace. We can’t wait to see you then!