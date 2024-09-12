West Seattle Art Walk, Words/Writers/SW Stories, Mode’s under-21 Open Mic, more for your Thursday

We start today’s highlight list with tonight’s biggest event:

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: It’s the second Thursday of the month, which means West Seattle Art Walk night! From North Admiral to Morgan Junction, you are invited to visit dozens of businesses offering art and/or music and/or food/drink specials. Here’s the list:

You can preview specific venues and participating artists here; most receptions run 5 pm-8 pm. Among the highlights is one we’ve already previewed, the West Seattle Art Tour preview at NORD Design and Construction (5953 California SW, 5-8 pm).

Also during tonight’s Art Walk, the September Art of Music! Three free mini-concerts scheduled for 6-7:45 pm – the Toujaise Flute Duo (have you seen them playing in the park?) at CAPERS in The Junction (4525 California SW), Trevor Ras at Welcome Road Winery in South Admiral (3804 California SW), and McPage & Powell at Pine Lake Cellars (5405 California SW).

Here’s the rest of our list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Shop late-summer-and-beyond plants at the center, open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Food too – stop by to sip and nosh!

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s C. Davis Texas BBQ at HPCS.

UNDER-21 OPEN MIC: Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) presents this special monthly Open Mic next door at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), signups at 5 pm, performances at 6 pm. This month’s optional theme: Beatles songs!

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, as well as participating in tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk!

B.J. BULLERT @ WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: West Seattle historian, author, and documentary filmmaker B.J. Bullert has the spotlight tonight in the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s monthly speaker series, online at 6 pm. Our calendar listing has the link you can use to register to attend.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for a group walk in Lincoln Park – details in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday it’s blues night.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: One home contest on the schedule, in volleyball – the West Seattle High School Wildcats host Lakeside, varsity at 7 pm (3000 California SW).

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

‘GUARDS AT THE TAJ’: Opening night for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!