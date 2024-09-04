Two ways to preview this year’s West Seattle Art Tour!

The West Seattle Art Tour is just two and a half weeks away – and organizers have announced two ways you can preview it!

The West Seattle Art Tour, September 21, 2024, 10 am – 5 pm, is at 14 artist-hosted locations across West Seattle. This free, self-guided tour features a full spectrum of art, a chance to meet and talk with 55 participating artists, and the opportunity to purchase exceptional works of art, all while exploring West Seattle’s beautiful neighborhoods.

Get a sneak preview of 2024 West Seattle Art Tour during September 12th West Seattle Art Walk! A sampler of art from 2024 West Seattle Art Tour locations will be on display during September 12th West Seattle Art Walk, 5:00-8:00 pm at NOR Design and Construction, 5953 California Ave, Suite #100.

What you can do right now: Maps and Artist Gallery are Up! Visitors can plan their tour with the just-released online map, print off a paper copy of the map, and peruse a virtual gallery of all 55 artists on the Tour website.

West Seattle Art Tour is organized by an all-volunteer committee of more than 20 artists and art lovers with support from West Seattle Art Walk. Individuals interested in supporting the West Seattle Art Tour can reach out to WSArtHop@gmail.com.