REMINDER: 3 more weeks for earlier closing at Alki Beach

(Tonight’s sunset, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Reminder that the earlier closing time for Alki Beach Park (and Golden Gardens in Ballard) is ending later this year than last year. As announced in May, the 10:30 pm closing time will remain in effect through Sunday, September 22nd; after that, closing time goes back to 11:30 pm, and beach-fire season ends. Last year, it all ended after Labor Day. The city continues to call this a “pilot,” though this is the fourth year they’ve had an earlier closing time for Alki