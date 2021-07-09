FOLLOWUP: Alki Beach Park will close at 10 pm every night for the rest of the summer

(Thursday’s sunset on Alki – photo by Jen Popp)

This announcement is just in from Seattle Parks:

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) will extend the temporary early closure time of 10 p.m. at Alki Beach Park (2665 Alki Ave. SW) through September 12, 2021.

SPR originally piloted a temporary early closure time of 10 p.m. over the 4th of July holiday weekend. Based on positive community feedback, as well as continued concerns around illegal activity and public safety issues at Alki Beach Park over the busy summer months, SPR has decided to extend the temporary early closing. The park will close daily at 10:00 p.m. (instead of 11:30 p.m.) and reopen as normal at 4:30 a.m.

This extension of the temporary closing time change, authorized by SMC 18.12.040, is intended to mitigate illegal activity at the park during the busy summer months. Alki Beach Park has experienced an increase in public safety issues, including acts of violence, excessive noise violations, illegal fires, and unpermitted events.

SPR has already implemented several strategies to try to discourage illegal behaviors at Alki Beach Park:

· Public education: To clarify and publicize beach fire rules and other park rules, we are using our website and social media resources, sandwich-board signs at the park, and most recently, two large electronic reader-boards stating that fires are allowed in authorized firepits only, and the time by which fires must be extinguished. (Reader-board messaging may change to reflect updates.)

· Enhanced staffing: Five staff are on the beach nightly. They remind park users that fires can be in firepits only and must be extinguished by 9:30 p.m.; remind park users that amplified music is prohibited; pick up litter; clean and restock restrooms.

· Reduced hours for fires: Staff extinguish beach fires by 9:30 nightly.

· SPD coordination: We stay in close communication and strategize with SPD regarding efforts to enforce laws and prevent illegal behaviors.

Alki Beach Park will continue to allow beach fires through September 12 in designated fire rings. All beach fires must be extinguished by 9:30 p.m. and all visitors will be asked to leave the park by 10 p.m. Please see beach fire rules here.

Alki Beach Park daily operating hours will return to 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. effective September 13, 2021.