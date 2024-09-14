FOOTBALL: West Seattle still looking for first 2024 win

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

The “Neon Night” theme in the stands at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex lent a little brightness to a Friday night that ended with West Seattle High School losing their second football game of the year, despite being ahead 13-0 over visiting Interlake HS at halftime.

The halftime lead followed touchdowns by #5, junior Miles Guidry, and #13, junior LJ Moody:

Interlake outscored WSHS 21-6 in the second half, and that resulted in the final score, Interlake 21, West Seattle 19.

Next week, head coach Anthony Stordahl and his Wildcats (0-2) face the crosstown competitors of Chief Sealth International HS (2-0) in the annual Huling Bowl, 6 pm Friday (September 20).