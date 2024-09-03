FOLLOWUP: Southwest Pool reopens

Also back in service as of today – Southwest Pool (file photo at right). We reported last month on the plan for two weeks of repair/maintenance work, scheduled to end in time for today’s sessions, and indeed it did – we just went to the pool to check, and the noon lap swim was under way. However, for those who have asked, the long-out-of-service hot tub was not part of this work, and it’s still not fixed, nor does pool staff have a timeframe for when it will be. Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle) is the only city-owned indoor pool in West Seattle; you can see its schedule online.