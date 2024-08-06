UPDATE: Two-week closure ahead for Southwest Pool

While visiting Southwest Customer Service Center today, we noticed this sign:

5:10 PM: Southwest Pool will be closing for maintenance during the two weeks leading up to Labor Day. Outdoor Colman Pool will still be open during that time, if you’re looking for an alternative. We have an inquiry out to Seattle Parks for more information on the work that’ll be done during the closure.

ADDED 5:45 PM: Parks’ Christina Hirsch tells WSB, “The Southwest Pool closure is our standard 18-month interval maintenance closure. The pool is drained to allow for repairs of various mechanical systems. This closure is also supposed to include a Health Department mandated replacement of our deep end drain covers. It is timed to coincide with the floor closure for the Teen Life Center.”