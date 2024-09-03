BACK TO SCHOOL: Local notes on the eve of Seattle Public Schools’ 2024-2025 year

For thousands of local students and their families, the new school year starts tomorrow – the first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools and the independent schools that haven’t already launched 2024-2025. Here are some local SPS-related notes:

SAFETY AND MENTAL HEALTH: The district has promised an intensified focus on this, and the city has committed some funding for new or expanded programs. Advance announcements mention “focused intervention” for safety and security at high and middle schools including Chief Sealth and Denny – that means a variety of programs explained in the announcement, as well as – at Sealth and other “focus” high schools – police presence before/after school and during lunch “as staffing allows.” For mental health, city dollars will expand resources at school-based health centers, including seven West Seattle campuses (listed here).

NEW PRINCIPALS: Three West Seattle SPS schools start the year with new principals — Fairmount Park Elementary, where Sara Davis is now principal; Arbor Heights Elementary, where Nooria Miskell is interim principal; and Louisa Boren STEM K-8, where Kimberly Noble is now interim principal.

INTERIM SITE: Alki Elementary is holding classes at the former Schmitz Park Elementary for the second of what’s expected to be three years. Construction of the new, larger Alki has begun after the second zoning-exception appeal was rejected, as covered here in detail. Meantime, the school board voted last week to approve a 20 percent increase in the “maximum price” of the construction contract – previously $53 million, now $63 million. District documents say the added cost will be covered by the levy that is funding the project, along with federal dollars.

WSES ‘BE THERE’ RALLY: West Seattle Elementary in High Point will start the new year with this tradition on Wednesday morning, community members lining a red carpet to cheer for the students as they arrive, as they’ve been doing since 2016. They’re gathering starting at 7:15 am, at the entrance that was dedicated along with the school’s added classrooms on the first day of school last year.

What else is new? Whether you’re a teacher, administrator, staffer, parent, student, neighbor, we hope to hear from you throughout the year – 206-293-6302 (text/voice) if it’s urgent, westseattleblog@gmail.com when it’s not – thank you!