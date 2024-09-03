3.0 earthquake across Puget Sound

We haven’t received reports of anyone here feeling it, but an email alert this morning revealed a 3.0 earthquake just across Puget Sound from West Seattle. The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network map shows the 7:49 am quake was centered 16 miles below the surface, about three miles northeast of Bremerton. According to PSNS’s quake-history map, this is the first one of note in the central Puget Sound area since the last one mentioned here on WSB, back in February (estimated at 3.6 but later changed to 3.4).