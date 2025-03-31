WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Beach-party birthday for open-water swimming legend

(WSB photos by Oliver Hamlin)

That’s Guila Muir, celebrating her 70th birthday at Alki Beach on Sunday. Not just on the beach – but also in the water!

Guila is a legend in the local community of open-water swimmers – those folks you see swimming off Alki, and sometimes far beyond! She tells WSB she’s not only celebrating the milestone birthday, but also 20 years of open-water swimming:

Her birthday party on Sunday also doubled as the kickoff for this year’s open-water-swimming season, though as she’ll tell you, “many swim year-round.” Kind of difficult to get a group shot in the water, so Guila and friends did that on dry land:

Among her personal highlights in the water, organizing the history-making Silver Seals of the Salish Sea crossing between Bainbridge and Alki back in 2021; she was also part of the Salish Sirens relay last year. So her party celebrated good times past and present.

Back in 2019, we covered a panel discussion hosted by Muir featuring other women from the open-water swimming community explaining their sport.