3.6 earthquake. Did you feel it?

Thanks to David Hutchinson on Alki for the tip about an earthquake centered near Hood Canak at 8:30 this morning. According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network‘s event page, the magnitude was 3.6, and the quake originated 28 miles underground. Here’s how it looked on a seismogram at Alki Point. David reports, “Slight back and forth movement accompanied by a quiet creaking sound in building.” He also noticed while checking the PNSN site that there was a microquake – 1.2 magnitude – at 11:25 last night a lot closer.