WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 34 notes for holiday weekend’s first day

(Bush cricket, photographed near Lincoln Park by Steve Bender)

Welcome to the holiday weekend! Here are notes for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NO SSV CLOSURE: Reminder – the Spokane Street Viaduct (continuation of West Seattle Bridge between 99 and I-5) is fully open this weekend.

ART ON THE CORNER: 8 am-3 pm at 39th/Holden, artist Bonnie is having another one of her famous art sales, with proceeds benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank.

GARAGE/YARD SALES: See what’s listed today in the WSB Community Forums.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

BIG BLUE TRUCK: The Northwest Center‘s donation-dropoff truck has returned to West Seattle! You’ll find it outside WaFd Bank (4102 California SW). Our calendar listing has info on what items the truck (a WSB sponsor) will accept. 9 am-5 pm.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: West Seattle has TWO farmers’ markets every weekend! This is the first one – your weekly Saturday opportunity to go get fresh food from growers and makers – 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more! (9421 18th SW; WSB sponsor)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER, WITH THE OTTER PUP: Summer gardening season isn’t over yet – even though we’re getting a taste of fall weather. Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm. Plus: The Otter Pup is open by the center, with coffee, ice cream, and other treats!

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

KNIFE-SHARPENING POP-UP: Kneighborhood Knives returns to Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW) for another one-day pop-up, 11 am-4 pm, $10/knife.

DIVAS BRUNCH: Prelude to Alki Beach Pride, drag brunch at Harry’s Beach House (2676 Alki SW), 11 am and 1 pm seatings. Go here to see if tickets are left (there were some as of very early this am).

POP-UP PLANT SALE: 11 am-7 pm – details in our calendar listing. (6350 18th SW)

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: Spraypark’s open, 11 am-8 pm, free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

ALKI BEACH PRIDE: On the beach and on the street, this is the 10th edition of West Seattle’s biggest Pride celebration, noon-9 pm. Key points:

-Alki Avenue SW closed between 57th SW and 61st SW

-Entertainment schedule on the ABP website

-Other highlights in our preview, including free HIIT class on the beach at noon, Drag King Story Time at 12:10 pm in Alki Bathhouse, volleyball starting at 1 pm

FREE FROZEN TREAT FOR YOUR PUP: You’re invited to treat your dog to something tasty and free! Noon-3 pm at All the Best Pet Care (4722 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor), bring your dog in to get a free frozen treat!

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), bonus weekly session of long-distance advocacy, drop-ins welcome.

COLMAN POOL: Final weekend of the season begins. Open noon-7 pm on the Lincoln Park shore – find the session schedule online. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Final weekend of the season for this pool too – 12 pm-7 pm in the upper park, north of the main lot.

SOUTHWEST POOL CLOSED: The city-run indoor pool will stay closed for repairs and maintenance until after Labor Day.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MAKE A BIRD BATH: 1 pm class at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), $40. Our calendar listing explains how to sign up.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

MONTHLY SONG CIRCLE: Soul Sisters in Seattle welcome you to join them at 1 pm:

Come join a group of kind, fun women for a song circle led by Sandra Glauz. No singing experience needed, just come if you want to sing delightful, easy, heart-filled songs and chants. Sandra teaches all the songs and parts. Please reach out to Sandra with your name and cell phone number and she’ll text you the address and flyer. listwithsandra@yahoo.com

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Sam Weber ft. Moonface, doors 7, show 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – details in our calendar listing. All ages.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

WEST END GIRLS AT THE SKYLARK: The monthly West Seattle drag extravaganza, featuring Fraya Love, Cookie Couture, and special guests Midori Monet, Londyn Bradshaw, Whispurr Water-Shadow, & BabyLoveCrash! Doors 7, show 8, all ages. Tickets online or at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Cide. (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

KARAOKE AT THE PIZZERIA: Saturday nights, you can sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

