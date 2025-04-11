College beach volleyball, Rock Walk, anniversary run, theater, music, more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Photo sent by Betty – the art is a gift that appeared in her Little Free Library)

Here’s our Friday highlights list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Arbor Heights event canceled today and next Friday, for spring break.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Spring plant-shopping time! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) cam

BEACH VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: Two days of play begin today at 11 am for the University of Washington team’s only home tournament of the year at Alki Beach. Here’s a preview with info on the schedule, home and visiting teams, and more.

FREE TAX HELP: Free help at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), 11 am-4 pm, but appointments were reported to be all booked up, so check with the branch before visiting.

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ROCK WALK: Tonight’s the night for Rock Walk, a sip-and-stroll event around The Junction to raise money for West Seattle Summer Fest music, with dozens of participating businesses and beverage providers paired up (see the list here). Online ticket sales are closed but you can still get tickets at the two check-in locations after 5 pm, Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) or John L. Scott (4445 California SW).

HISTORICAL SOCIETY GALA: 6 pm dinner and auction at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW) to support the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. Online registration is closed but check with SWSHS if registration will be available at the door.

SONGWRITERS AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: This month’s Songwriters’ Showcase tonight at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, all ages, no cover.

ANNIVERSARY RUN: Help West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) kick off its 15th-anniversary celebration with a 6:15 pm New Balance tryout run, followed by treats.

KENYON HALL CABARET: 6:30 pm monthly drag showcase at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

SPORTS: One local game – baseball at 7 pm, West Seattle HS vs. Seattle Prep at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7, music 8 – Caudal Peduncle, Margo Adrift, B.E.L.. $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘ATHENA’ AT ARTSWEST: Second performance, 7:30 pm at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW), for the new production “Athena,” by Gracie Gardner – get tickets here.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Hershe tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. Tonight’s slate: dj big peach, Dr. Wam & The Tone Zone, Schmutz​.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!