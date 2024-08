Sent tonight by Beth:

My daughter had her bike stolen outside PCC this evening. (She was there buying ingredients to make me a birthday cake for tomorrow ❤️.)

It’s a white Bianchi Boardwalk with a Topeka rack on the back (for panniers), with straight handlebars with black grips. It also had a bike helmet hanging on it.

The [temporary] police incident report is T00009476. We would truly appreciate people keeping an eye out for it.