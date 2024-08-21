TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday info

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, August 21.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Showers possible, thunderstorms possible this evening, high near 70. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:14 am, while sunset will be at 8:09 pm.

SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT CLOSURES, AND OTHER ROAD WORK

The Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project continues. Here’s the tentative plan for the rest of the week – overnight tonight, eastbound left lanes are expected to close 7 pm-6 am, which means the eastbound exits to 1st and 4th would stay open.

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is in progress. Fairmount Avenue is closed under the bridge. Next week, the north half of the bridge will close, and the south half will carry traffic both ways temporarily. (That’s what the “Traffic Revision August 26” portable signs are about.)

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*The East Marginal Way S. project continues, with a temporary routing change for bicycle riders.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch. Watch for no-parking zones and steel plates (many on northbound side right now), plus flaggers.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule for both routes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedules; check for advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be available. Check that link before you sail.

STREET CLOSURE SATURDAY

The Admiral Funktion festival on Saturday (August 24) will close California between Admiral and College from morning through evening (festival hours are 11 am to 8 pm).

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – The Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – Looking east:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

