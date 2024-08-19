SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT: Here’s the closure plan for this week and next weekend

The Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project – on the West Seattle Bridge extension between Highway 99 and I-5 – continues, and SDOT has provided this week’s closure schedule, starting tonight, and including another full-weekend closure:

Monday Night – 08/19/24

WB Full Lane Closures – 11:00 pm to 5:00 am WB S Spokane St Viaduct – Closed from I-5 Interchange to SR 99.

S Columbian Way Off Ramp to WB Spokane Viaduct – Closed. Ramp to Lower Spokane St will remain open.

NB I5 Off Ramp to WB Spokane Viaduct – Closed. Ramp to Lower Spokane St will remain open.

SB I5 Off Ramp to WB Spokane Viaduct – Closed. Ramp to S Columbian Way will remain open.

1st Ave S Off-Ramp – Closed.

1st Ave S On-Ramp – Closed.

Port of Seattle Terminals 5-18/Harbor Island/11th Ave SW Off-Ramp – Closed.

EB S Spokane Street Viaduct – All Lanes Open Tuesday Night – 08/20/24

No Closures Wednesday Night – 7 pm-6 am 08/21/24, Thursday Night – 7 pm-6 am 08/22/24, & Friday Night -7:00 pm-10:00 pm

EB Left Lanes Closure 1st Ave S Off Ramp Open

4th Ave S Off Ramp Open Weekend – EB Full Closure – 10:00 pm Friday to 5:00 am Monday 1st Ave Off Ramp Open

4th Ave Off Ramp Closed

EB to NB SR-99 Ramp Open Weekend – WB Single Left Lane Closure – 10:00 pm Friday to 5:00 am Monday NB I5 Off Ramp to WB Spokane Viaduct – Closed

Ramp to Lower Spokane St will remain open

We asked project spokesperson Dr. Matthew Howard about a progress report; so far, he says, the work’s gone well, but last weekend’s weather may have set the schedule back a bit; he expects to find out more at a meeting Tuesday.