ADMIRAL BRIDGE PROJECT: Top-deck closures start next week

Thanks to the person who called to tip us to the portable signboards on Admiral Way displaying only “TRAFFIC REVISION STARTS AUGUST 26.” A check with SDOT confirmed our suspicion that it’s a reference to the Admiral Way Bridge earthquake-strengthening project. The project already has closed Fairmount Avenue beneath the bridge, and now the major top-deck closures are about to start. Here’s what happens first, SDOT tells us:

Starting the week of August 26, 2024, we will be entering Stage 1, where the north bridge will be closed and then the South Bridge will be the primary way to travel in both directions.

The “north bridge” means the east/southbound side, and the pedestrian walkway will be closed on that side as well as the vehicle lanes, but again, SDOT will use the other side of the bridge for two-way traffic, so detours won’t be necessary. (As reported previously, SDOT has dropped plans for full closures of both directions of the bridge.) The other two “stages” will involve either a closure of the south bridge or closures of one lane on each side; timing for those closures is not set yet, nor is duration of this first one.