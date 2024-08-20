COUNTDOWN: Here’s who you’ll see at Admiral Funktion in four days

Four days until one of summer’s last festivals takes over California SW between Admiral and College for this year’s Admiral Funktion! 11 am-8 pm Saturday, the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s street party brings out music, food, and fun, including booths and tables from these organizations:
The Little Merle
PCC Markets
SW Historical Society
Seattle Yarn
Seattle Dive Tours
West Seattle Bowl
Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce
SPD SW Precinct
Admiral Neighborhood Association
Admiral Church UCC
Seattle Emergency Communications Hub
Mossy Trail Collections
MonkeyPod
Inner Alchemy
West Seattle Food Bank
Kingtide Ink
Honey Girl Books
Hoste
FoRest Wellness Collective
Bend N Move / Life in the Body
Sam Day Illustrator
Alair
Admiral Theater
Lafayette Elementary PTA
Hawthorne Massage and Self Care
We’ll be there too, as one of the community co-sponsors. P.S. If you missed the music-lineup announcement, check it out here!
