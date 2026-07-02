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UPDATE: About the police search in Westwood, and beyond

July 2, 2026 9:40 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

9:40 PM: Thanks for the photo. For those wondering about the police search in Westwood, officers are on the trail of a suspect described over police radio as wanted for domestic-violence-related warrants. We haven’t heard a description but the search has ranged through backyards, around schools, as far north as SW Kenyon, as far south as SW Barton, and between 22nd and 29th SW on the east-west boundaries.

10:07 PM: As commenters have noted, the search has expanded northward. But no arrest, nor zeroing in on a possible location, yet. … A texter says the suspect was seen running through their yard earlier, and described him as “khaki pants, shirtless, bald.”

11:10 PM: The trail has grown cold and they haven’t heard of any recent sightings, so this is wrapping up.

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5 Replies to "UPDATE: About the police search in Westwood, and beyond"

  • Derp July 2, 2026 (9:41 pm)
    Reply

    At Holden and 24th now

  • Trish July 2, 2026 (9:58 pm)
    Reply

    Any update?   Cops are on 26th and Holden, just sitting in car with lights on 

  • Trent T July 2, 2026 (10:45 pm)
    Reply

    Boat load of cops rolled into High Point just now. Related ? 

    • Honey July 2, 2026 (10:52 pm)
      Reply

      They are all flying to 21st ave delridge, cops are blocking off the street. I’d like to know if this is related as well. 

      • WSB July 2, 2026 (10:55 pm)
        Reply

        If it’s near Holden, that’s part of this search. Nothing else happening of note right now. Haven’t heard anything about blocking Delridge, though.

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