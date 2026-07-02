UPDATE: About the police search in Westwood, and beyond

9:40 PM: Thanks for the photo. For those wondering about the police search in Westwood, officers are on the trail of a suspect described over police radio as wanted for domestic-violence-related warrants. We haven’t heard a description but the search has ranged through backyards, around schools, as far north as SW Kenyon, as far south as SW Barton, and between 22nd and 29th SW on the east-west boundaries.

10:07 PM: As commenters have noted, the search has expanded northward. But no arrest, nor zeroing in on a possible location, yet. … A texter says the suspect was seen running through their yard earlier, and described him as “khaki pants, shirtless, bald.”

11:10 PM: The trail has grown cold and they haven’t heard of any recent sightings, so this is wrapping up.