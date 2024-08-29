TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, August 29 – four days to Labor Day.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunny, high in the low 70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:24 am, while sunset will be at 7:54 pm.

(Wednesday sunrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT AND OTHER ROAD WORK

*No work, no closures, until after Labor Day, for the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project.

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project has begun top-deck work. The north half of the bridge is closed, with one lane each way on the south side; Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge. (Also note the new 39th/Admiral crosswalk.)

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*The East Marginal Way S. project continues, with a temporary routing change for bicycle riders (explained at that link).

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch. Watch for no-parking zones and steel plates (many on northbound side right now), plus flaggers.

WEEKEND CLOSURE NOTE

*On Saturday (August 31), the Alki Beach Pride celebration will close Alki Ave. between 57th and 61st from 7 am to 10 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule for both routes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedules; check for advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be available. Check that link before you sail.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – The Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – Looking east:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

