ADMIRAL WAY BRIDGE PROJECT: New – but temporary – crosswalk

Thanks to Mark for the photo. He and another reader mentioned the surprise appearance of a new crosswalk at 39th/Admiral [map], east of the Admiral Way Bridge seismic-strengthening project, which moved into the top-deck half-closure phase this week. Project spokesperson Dr. Matthew Howard tells us it’s temporary: “It was low-key, a quick flip and safety measure. We added these Rapid Flashing Beacons and a temporary crosswalk to the intersection as we move into the phased closures of the bridge lanes. We wanted to maintain pedestrian access throughout these times so that people could get across safely. Community supported/wanted it, and the team was able to deliver.” But “temporary” means it’ll be removed when the project’s complete; Howard adds, “I’ve broached the topic of a permanent solution, though.”