READER REPORT: Fire concern at east edge of Solstice Park

Reported by reader HL:

Last night around 840 – 9 pm during a walk on 44th Ave, my boyfriend and I came upon the wooded entrance to Solstice Park at the top of the stairs on 44th Ave. We saw that someone had started a fire next to the stairs, and upon closer examination saw that something like a piece of clothing had been lit on fire. A small fire which was two feet high and one foot in diameter had begun. I called out to see if someone was tending the fire and heard no response. At that point I ran to the neighbor’s house just north of the entrance, rang the doorbell, and a nice gentlemen named Alan answered the door. I asked for a bucket of water to put out a fire and he grabbed a gallon milk jug filled with water from his garden which I took and put on the flames. He followed with another bucket of water and we ensured everything had been extinguished. Only after leaving did we realize that the Head and Shoulders shampoo bottle next to the fire may have been filled with gasoline.

Stay cautious. Stay vigilant. Stay safe. We must protect each other!!!