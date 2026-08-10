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Will a permit program with new policies and rules reduce RV homelessness? City Council briefing tomorrow

August 10, 2026 7:24 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

Would creating a permit program for RV dwellers – with policies and rules to follow to get/keep one – help reduce their prevalence on Seattle streets and get them into shelter/housing? That’s at the heart of a proposal that will be presented to the City Council Public Safety Committee tomorrow (9:30 am Tuesday, August 11). It’s titled the Vehicle Resident Assistance Program. It would have six components – a major one deals with parking rules, and what a special permit would enable eligible RV residents to do:

The proposal is from northwest Seattle Councilmember Dan Strauss, who focused on the “pathway to housing” aspects of the package in this announcement.If you’re wondering who would enforce the rules:

See the full slide deck for tomorrow’s meeting here. This won’t be voted on – it’s just a briefing/discussion; the committee might vote next month. Tomorrow’s agenda, meantime, explains how to watch and/or comment; it also includes links to the draft legislation that would comprise this package of proposals.

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3 Replies to "Will a permit program with new policies and rules reduce RV homelessness? City Council briefing tomorrow"

  • J August 10, 2026 (8:25 pm)
    Reply

    How about we just enforce the laws that already exist?

  • Ronald August 10, 2026 (8:35 pm)
    Reply

    This is a joke, right?

  • EVGuy August 10, 2026 (9:04 pm)
    Reply

    “Would making a new law and process, for the people who are already breaking the existing laws, be effective?” Gee I dunno, but, apparently the solution to people breaking the law is to just give them a permit to otherwise ignore it. I’m sure all those industrial zone occupants will be thrilled to have permanent RV fixtures outside.     

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