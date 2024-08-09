TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Friday notes + weekend preview, including eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct closure

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 9.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Until 9 tonight, we’re still under a Heat Advisory. Meantime, the forecast is for sun, mid-80s, with smoky haze. Today’s sunrise was at 5:58 am, while sunset will be at 8:30 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule for both routes. That includes later runs for the West Seattle route.

Metro buses today – Regular schedules; check for advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be available. Check that link before you sail.

SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT CLOSURE SCHEDULE FOR TONIGHT + WEEKEND

*The Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project continues. Here’s the current closure schedule – for tonight and this weekend, it starts with two eastbound left lanes closing 7-10 pm tonight, then the entire eastbound SSV plus one westbound left lane will close from 10 pm tonight until 5 am Monday. The added westbound lane closure means that the northbound I-5 exit to the westbound West Seattle Bridge will be closed for the weekend too. (Note that the closure ended early last weekend, so we’ll be watching in case that happens again this time, and we’ll publish an update if it does.)

ALSO THIS WEEKEND

On Saturday, Seacrest is the start and finish for Peace Peloton‘s Summit to Sound bike ride. Riders leave in shuttles in the morning to go to the start of 80- and 50-mile routes, which end with a celebration at Seacrest.

OTHER ROAD WORK NOTES

*Here’s the latest on the East Marginal Way S. project, particularly of note for people who travel by bike between downtown and West Seattle:

WHAT: Updated detour route for people biking on East Marginal Way S WHEN: Starting as soon as August 12 and lasting for several weeks WHERE: People biking will be routed onto the street of E Marginal Way S in temporary protected bike lanes from S Spokane St to north of the Terminal 30 parking lot at approximately S Stacy St. At the T30 parking lot / S Stacy St, people will be routed back into the existing bike lanes and sidewalk on the west side of the street. Please note that the T30 parking lot is south of the main T30 entrance.

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is in progress. Fairmount Avenue is closed under the bridge for the duration of the project, at least into early 2025. Lane closures have begun on the top deck too.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch. Watch for no-parking zones and steel plates, plus flaggers.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (Some important cameras are back but some others remain out)

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

