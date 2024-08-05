NEW SCHEDULE FOR BRIDGE WORK: Spokane Street Viaduct closures for the week ahead

(SDOT camera view, last Monday night)

SDOT has a new schedule for closures this week and next weekend because of the Spokane Street Viaduct – the West Seattle Bridge extension between 99 and I-5 – resurfacing project. They include lane closures tonight and for three nights after that but NOT a full directional closure until the weekend:

Tonight (Monday, August 5) – Eastbound middle and right lanes closed 7 pm-6 am Tuesday night (August 6) – Eastbound middle and right lanes closed 7 pm-6 am Wednesday night (August 7) – Eastbound middle and right lanes closed 7 pm-6 am Thursday night (August 8) – Eastbound left lanes closed 7 pm-6 am Friday night (August 9) – Eastbound two left lanes closed 7 pm-10 pm, then: Friday night through Monday morning (August 9-12) – all eastbound lanes and left westbound lane closed, all weekend from 10 pm Friday to 5 am Monday

The eastbound bridge ramp to northbound 99 remains open through all these closures. Ramps east of that will be closed during these times except for 7-10 pm Friday, when the 1st and 4th Ave. exit ramps also will be open. Plus, next weekend’s closure will also include the northbound I-5 exit to the westbound West Seattle Bridge. If you lose track of this schedule at any point, we’re keeping it linked in our morning traffic roundups and weekend daily event lists, plus SDOT is updating it on the project page.