WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 28 options!

(Seen at Lincoln Park. Photo by Ben Delp/BenFramed Photography)

As the three-day holiday weekend begins, here are our highlighted happenings, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) by 8 am for today’s free group run.

FAUNTLEROY PLANT GIVEAWAY: As explained in our preview, some large plants maintained by the Fauntleroy Community Association need homes, so show up at 9 am in Endolyne and be able to dig and transport one if you’re interested.

FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: New season, new location! 10 am-2 pm, shop for produce, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, more. (9th/Henderson)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, with expanded Saturday hours 10 am-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today! New plants in! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

PLOGGING: Clean up the neighborhood while you run! 10 am collab with Westies Run Club and A Cleaner Alki. Meet at Fresh Flours (9410 Delridge Way SW).

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: Saturdays, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am weekends at Admiral Pub, sing to classics – table reservation includes a brunch buffet! (2306 California SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am today – free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details including location are in our calendar listing.

HIGH-SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS: Note that at 10 am in the central Washington town of Othello, Chief Sealth IHS plays the hometown team in the opening round of the state tournament.

SPRAYPARK SEASON BEGINS: First day of the season for the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

COLMAN POOL’S THIRD WEEKEND: Noon-7 pm, third preseason weekend begins at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Community visitors welcome noon-3 pm at the West Seattle Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard).

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) for “short, specific sessions.”

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, the Theo McGaughey Jazz Trio plays at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

THE PURRS AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, live, at Easy Street Records, free, all ages (4559 California SW).

AMERICAN FLATS AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, American Flats ft. Single Bodies at Kenyon Hall. (7904 35th SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Fruit Juice, Bird Bones, Special Birthday Party Show – $10 at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

BENEFIT AT TIM’S: Saint Nameless // The Belly Cats // Mario Di Sandro at Tim’s in White Center, 8 pm, all ages, proceeds benefit Tim’s. (16th SW & SW 98th)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm, DJ Tomas spins. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: End your Saturday night with Rone at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

If you’re planning a West Seattle event, and it’s open to the community, tell us about it; calendar listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!