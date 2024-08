12:08 PM: What was briefly a Seattle Fire “full response” in Admiral a short time ago was quickly downsized. Crews arriving at the scene in the 2700 block of 45th SW [vicinity map] cited a suspected electrical fire, and subsequent information from dispatch says it’s believed to be a solar-panel problem.

12:16 PM: Firefighters report the fire is out. One crew reports that a “bundle of leaves” appears to be what ignited.