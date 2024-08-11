Remembering longtime West Seattle Junction shop co-owner Gloria Terjung, 1930-2024

Six years after she and her husband closed their longtime West Seattle Junction shop Terjung’s House of Gifts (4547 California, now Jet City Labs), Gloria Terjung has passed away. Here’s the remembrance we received today:

Gloria Marie Terjung (Pucci)

February 24, 1930 – August 3, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Gloria Marie Terjung (Pucci), our dear mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and auntie. Gloria now joins her cherished husband, Gregor, who passed away in January of 2023.

Gloria was a life-long West Seattle resident and a proud and active member of her community. Born to Peter and Ethel Pucci, she was raised in the Italian neighborhood of Youngstown in West Seattle. Her family eventually moved 3 times: to Fort Lawton in the Magnolia area, Black Diamond on Lake Sawyer, and then to the Morgan Junction area of West Seattle. In adulthood, Gloria moved within the West Seattle area 4 more times. She attended Frank B Cooper School, West Seattle High School, and graduated from Tahoma High School in 1947, then married Gregor in the fall of 1950.

Gloria’s professional journey was marked by dedication and excellence, starting with clerical positions at John Hancock and Boeing, and devoted over 30 years of service as the Assistant to the Director of the Seattle Housing Authority. She also supported her husband Gregor’s daily operation of the family business Terjung’s Studio of Gifts in the West Seattle Junction for over 50 years. Her commitment extended beyond the workplace as a member of Soroptimist International of West Seattle, where she worked to enhance the lives of women and families in her community.

Gloria was a woman of many passions and found joy in gardening, sewing, camping, bookkeeping, boating, tennis, painting, playing the piano, listening to her grandson play the clarinet, ice cream, popcorn, clam chowder, and the color blue. Her culinary skills were renowned among family and friends, especially her famous spaghetti sauce, potato salad, and apple pie, which will be fondly remembered at family gatherings.

Gloria was known for her strong determination, tireless work ethic, and dedication to her loved ones. Her presence was a source of strength and inspiration, and her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched.

Gloria is survived by her daughters Gina McCullough Grohs and Gail Spores (Beldon); grandson Reis McCullough (Azusa); great granddaughter Noelle; sister Marlene Schlittler; niece Donna Irving and nephew Craig Schlittler; who all will remember her spirit, her laughter, and love for her family.

To share your condolences and memories of Gloria, visit EmmickFunerals.com/obituary/Gloria-Terjung