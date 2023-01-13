Remembering longtime Junction shop owner Gregor Terjung, 1929-2023

Family and friends are remembering Gregor Terjung, longtime owner of Terjung’s Studio of Gifts in the West Seattle Junction. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:

Gregor Terjung, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, entrepreneur, artist, craftsman, passed away on the evening of January 9, 2023 at the age of 93 with his family by his side.

Greg was born an only child on September 19, 1929 in a rural area of Chicago, Illinois to immigrant parents from Hamburg, Germany. He spent his boyhood working on local farms and playing in vacant lots joining friends in pranks and antics. He told stories of rubber-band-pistol fights in the local cemetery, making their own ice-skating rinks and racing bikes with Wizard motors.

As a young teenager, he worked mowing lawns. He learned to paint from his pastor’s wife and created several beautiful acrylic pieces that are still hanging in the Terjung home today. He attended a four-year all-boys technical high school in Chicago and graduated in 1948. Soon after, joining the Western Army Antiaircraft Command at Hamilton Air Force Base in California, where he trained and worked as a draftsman preparing maps and charts.

In the fall of 1950, Greg married the love of his life, Gloria Pucci, and two years later left the army. Greg and Gloria eventually settled in West Seattle, finding work as a graphic platemaker, where he held fond memories of his work and co-workers. He also found great pleasure in sharing camping, boating, hiking, surf fishing, and clamming adventures with family and friends.

Finally, in 1969 Greg found an occupation that would serve him well for 50 years – proprietor of a West Seattle gift store. There again, he loved his work and found great satisfaction in serving people and making close friendships. Greg was active in the West Seattle community, serving as president of the “Junction Shopping Center,” was involved in the West Seattle Rotary Club, and acted as president of the Westside Italian Civic Club (despite his German roots).

After retiring at the age of 89, Greg continued to keep busy in his deluxe workshop, making everything from furniture to small toys, gifting most of his work to family and friends.

It was no secret that Greg had a zest for life, was hardworking, generous, patient, adventurous, kind and loved his family with all his heart.

Greg is survived by his wife Gloria, children Gina McCullough Grohs (Ken), Gail Spores (Beldon), grandson Reis McCullough (Azusa), and great-granddaughter Noelle. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.

Please share condolences, photos and memories with the Terjung Family at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Gregor-Terjung

Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle