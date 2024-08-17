West Seattle, Washington

17 Saturday

COUNTDOWN: 1 week until Admiral Funktion street party

August 17, 2024
 West Seattle festivals | West Seattle news

One of the summer’s festival finales is also just a week away. The Admiral Neighborhood Association wraps up a busy summer – previously presenting the West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade and three Admiral Music in the Parks concerts – with the Admiral Junktion street party. It’s happening 11 am-8 pm next Saturday (August 24) on California Avenue SW between SW Admiral Way and SW College Street. There’s of course a live music lineup – as announced August 1st:

12 pm School of Rock

1 pm Plum

2 pm Princess Pulpit

3 pm The Potholes

4 pm The Loveless Building

5 pm DAD Band

6 pm NovaChrome

7 pm Secondhand Flannel

WSB is a festival co-sponsor. We hope to have a few more previews with other details in the days ahead. See you there!

