COUNTDOWN: 1 week until Admiral Funktion street party

One of the summer’s festival finales is also just a week away. The Admiral Neighborhood Association wraps up a busy summer – previously presenting the West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade and three Admiral Music in the Parks concerts – with the Admiral Junktion street party. It’s happening 11 am-8 pm next Saturday (August 24) on California Avenue SW between SW Admiral Way and SW College Street. There’s of course a live music lineup – as announced August 1st:

WSB is a festival co-sponsor. We hope to have a few more previews with other details in the days ahead. See you there!