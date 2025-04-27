VIDEO: Global flavor, from stage to plates, at WSHS Multicultural Night

Story, photos and video by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Students and staff from West Seattle High School hosted a Multicultural Night celebration on Friday night, with neighbors and area families invited to join in the fun.

The evening featured arts and crafts, informational displays and resources from community partners, student performances including dance, music and poetry, and a potluck dinner with samples of cuisines from around the world.

The two primary organizers of the event (and emcees for the evening) were student Afra Mirza and school activities director Angela Ferda:

As guests arrived, they were welcomed by a variety of signs:

And were encouraged to try their hand at answering trivia questions:

We were there as students and staff were setting up information displays before the crowd arrived:

Several groups offered hands-on activities and crafts, including weaving and lettering:

Meanwhile, students served up refreshing and free boba drinks (the first batch went fast, but students worked hard to keep up with demand):

In addition to drink, there of course was food! The truly global potluck was a big hit:

As guests finished up their food, it was time for live multicultural performances from students. Here are videos of three of the performances, including the grand finale — an audience participation of the cultural milestone “The Electric Slide!”

Here are photos of several of the epic performances: