BIZNOTE: Tony’s Market opening for the season, with a big change

(WSB photos)

You might have noticed the activity and new signage at 35th/Barton, as Tony’s Market gets ready to open for the season. One big change – new owners!

Razmye “Raz” Vorng and Sandy Saeteurn are taking over from Joey Genzale, who had run the produce-stand-and-more business since his dad, market founder and namesake Tony Genzale, died in 2010. They are West Seattle residents. They explain that Raz is an acquaintance of Tony, who they say “expressed his desire to close the chapter on his family’s produce stand. We wanted to salvage the business and keep it going.”

This is their first retail venture, though Sandy explains that Raz – who will run the store – “has an entrepreneurial mindset” as part-owner of Ananas Pizzeria on First Hill. They hope to open as soon as Monday (April 1) and expect hours for starters to be Mondays-Saturdays, 10 am-6 pm. And yes, they expect to continue the seasonal specialties for which Tony’s has long been known – pumpkins and Christmas trees.