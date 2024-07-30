BIZNOTES: Costumes, coffee, containers, cuisine

Four miscellaneous West Seattle business notes:

SPIRIT-ED AGAIN: Apparently the Westwood Village space where Bed Bath & Beyond closed two and a half years ago still doesn’t have a permanent tenant waiting in the wings. The temporary store Spirit Halloween is coming back for a third year, per signage we spotted, confirmed on the company website.

COFFEE CLOSURE: Reminder that the drive-thru Starbucks at Avalon/Fauntleroy is now closed for about a month of remodeling, as mentioned when the company announced the upcoming permanent closure of its Alki store. (That store’s last day is August 11; Avalon/Fauntleroy is expected to reopen sometime in September.)

SPEAKING OF REMODELING: That’s what’s happening at the Junction 7-11, according to the staff member we asked tonight after a few reader questions about the big containers in the store’s parking lot. The store remains open. No details of the remodeling, and there’s nothing in online permit files, so we’ll have to inquire further.

ELSEWHERE IN THE JUNCTION: The restaurant Raccolto, on the north edge of The Junction, has been closed since Thursday, dealing with “plumbing issues.” The note on the door expresses hope for “tomorrow,” though we don’t know how long that’s been up. (Thanks to Ian for the tip.)