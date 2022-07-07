BIZNOTE: Ex-Be’s Restaurant reopening as Bonjour Vietnam

After a year-long closure, what was Be’s Restaurant at 4509 California SW in The Junction will reopen next week with a new name, Bonjour Vietnam. New furnishings, too.

Same ownership – Jade Nguyen, daughter of Be’s longtime owners, who (mostly) retired during the early pandemic shutdowns, after 35 years,

Jade has run The Alley speakeasy-style bar behind Be’s since 2018. She is almost done remodeling the restaurant, with plans for a soft open starting around 5 pm on Summer Fest Eve (next Thursday, July 14th). We talked with her there this evening. Changes include a higher ceiling and new lighting, plus front windows that open.

As for the food, she says the menu is still being finalized but as the new name implies, it’ll have both French and Vietnamese flavors – from escargot and paté to pho, banh mi, and vermicelli bowls. She says making a change just made sense, as trying to replicate Be’s offerings with a different chef after her parents’ retirement just wasn’t working. Another change: The restaurant space now includes a bar.