BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Origins moves into new West Seattle location

Two years after its parent company bought the former Than Brothers Pho building at 4822 California SW, Origins Cannabis (WSB sponsor) has moved its West Seattle shop there. They weren’t expecting the regulatory green light for another week or so but, management tells us, they got it and made the move this weekend. Origins has been renovating the space for months, and told WSB in May that the intent was to create “a space that would allow for a more open and interactive shopping experience for our adult-use consumers.” They also worked to beautify the space, with a mural by Seattle artist Glynn Rosenberg. Watch for the grand-opening celebration next month; hours are 9 am-9 pm Sundays, 8 am-10:30 pm Mondays-Thursdays, 8 am-11:30 pm Fridays-Saturdays. As for its now-closed 40th/Edmunds location, Origins was a tenant there; its owners have been pursuing redevelopment proposals for a decade, currently what city files describe as a five-story mixed-use building with 86 residential units.