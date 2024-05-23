BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Origins almost ready for West Seattle move

Almost two years after the parent company of Origins Cannabis bought the commercial building at 4822 California SW, they’re almost ready to move in. When Than Brothers Pho closed there in July 2022, we reported on the new ownership, but they hadn’t announced plans for relocating from 4800 40th SW (long set for redevelopment). Now after months of renovations, the sign is up at the new location and a mural has been painted on the north side of the building. Origins tells us, “We are on target to move to our new West Seattle location in July. We wanted to move to a space that would allow for a more open and interactive shopping experience for our adult-use consumers.”

The mural is by artist Glynn Rosenberg: “We were excited to collaborate with Glynn to help beautifully maintain the old-school charm of the Junction.” This will be Origins’ third location since opening in West Seattle in 2016; it was originally at 15th/Roxbury before moving to 40th SW.