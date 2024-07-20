West Seattle Grand Parade, Float Dodger 5K, Alki Art Fair, Low-Rider Block Party, low-low tide, Shakespeare x 2, more for your Saturday

Welcome to another big-fun West Seattle Saturday! First, the two big events that will close much of California SW to traffic into the early afternoon:

WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE: California/Alaska, shown in the “live” view above, is one block from the south end of the route for today’s 90th West Seattle Grand Parade, which starts at California/Lander at 11 am. Scroll through this WSB archive to see the many previews we’ve published! (And remember that California south of Admiral, and some side streets, close as early as 7 for the parade and staging.)

FLOAT DODGER 5K Before the parade, you can run or walk the route while raising money for the West Seattle Food Bank! Last-minute registration can be done before the start, 9:30 am from Hiawatha Playfield (2700 California SW). Come early with your kid(s) and they can run the free Kids’ Dash at ~9 am/

Here are other highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

DON ARMENI FILMING REMINDER: All day (until 11:59 pm), some parking spots at Don Armeni Boat Ramp and on the street alongside it are off-limits because a film crew will be working.

WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT HIKE: Free guided hike! Meet at Pathfinder K-8 (1901 SW Genesee), south end of parking lot; hike starts at 9:30 am.

ALKI ART FAIR, DAY 2: Art, music, and food await you in booths along the Alki promenade in the Alki Art Fair‘s second of three days. Artists are there 10 am-6 pm; music is scheduled noon-7 pm; you can bid on silent-auction items inside the Bathhouse 11:30 am-3:30 pm today. (60th-63rd & Alki)

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more. (9421 18th SW)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Summer gardening season still has weeks to go – add something new! Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

(Sunflower sea star, photographed earlier this month by Rosalie Miller)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -2.7 feet at 10:47 am; 9:30 am-12:30 pm, find Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists at Constellation and Lincoln Parks.

LOW-RIDER BLOCK PARTY: This year it’s moved from South Delridge to White Center – cars, art, music, more on 17th SW between Roxbury and 100th, 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: Spraypark season continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free, every day. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Open noon-7 pm on the Lincoln Park shore – find the session schedule online. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, the season continues for the only city-run wading pool in West Seattle to operate seven days a week, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

HIAWATHA WADING POOL OPEN: Also open today, noon-5:30 pm. (2700 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. You’re running out of time to see its award-winning Longfellow Creek exhibit, which closes this week! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BIKE & BREW RIDE: Join West Seattle Bike Connections on this ride, family-friendly, leaving at 1 pm from Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK #1: “Henry VI, parts 2 & 3” presented by GreenStage, at 3 pm, Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW). Free.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK #2: “Twelfth Night” presented by GreenStage, at 7 pm, Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW). Free.

BEAUTIFUL FREAKS: Show and signing at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), free, all ages, 7 pm.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

LIVE MUSIC AT WHISKY WEST: Tommy Thomas, 8-10 pm. (6451 California SW)

BEATS AT THE ROOM: Revelry Room continues with Saturday night DJs – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Toxic Max-Q-Linity. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE AT THE PIZZERIA: Saturday nights, you can sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

