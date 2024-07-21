WEEK AHEAD: Closing reception for Log House Museum’s award-winning Longfellow Creek exhibit

(Photo by Tom Reese)

As we look at the week ahead, here’s an event to which you’re invited: The closing reception for an award-winning exhibit at the Log House Museum, 6-8 pm this Thursday (July 25). Here’s the announcement:

Join the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, photographer Tom Reese, the Duwamish Alive Coalition, and Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association on Thursday, July 25 to celebrate the success of t?awi Creek of Hope. The exhibit will be closing at the end of the month.

The award-winning exhibit tells the story of West Seattle’s ancient Longfellow Creek from when salmon first chose to make it their home, through intense urbanization in the late 19th and 20th centuries, through today when the creek and its people are beginning to tell a new story – one of renewed hope.

It features photographs of the creek from award-winning photographer and author Tom Reese and is a collaboration between the historical society, the Duwamish Alive Coalition, and the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association.

“The exhibit has provided a unique opportunity to talk about the natural environment in highly urbanized and industrialized areas. The photos by Tom Reese stunningly describe both the power of this creek to support wildlife and persevere, but also how human impact – both negative and positive – can effect change,” says Elizabeth Rudrud, programs and outreach director. Rudrud also acknowledges the leadership of Sharon Leishman, Executive Director at Duwamish Alive Coalition, and Caroline Borsenik, Environmental Programs Director at DNDA, in creating new connections between the historical society and environmental leaders and educators across the region.

This partnership also resulted in extensive community-wide programs including guided hikes led by DNDA Environmental Education Staff and a sold-out panel discussion hosted at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center that featured researchers from the University of Washington Center for Urban Waters and City of Seattle Public Utilities, authors Kelly Brenner, The Naturalist at Home, and Tom Reese, Once and Future River: Reclaiming the Duwamish, and several community partners.

Last month the exhibit won an Award of Excellence in Exhibits from the Washington Museum Association. To register for the free event, go here!