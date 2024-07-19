TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Bridge open again; Friday + weekend notes

7:06 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, July 19. The West Seattle Bridge is now fully open eastbound after a 3+-hour closure following a one-car collision, so we’re moving on with the daily roundup.

ABOUT THAT TECH OUTAGE

A global glitch has affected air travel, so if you’re flying out or picking someone up, check with your airline. We’re not aware yet of other major local effects.

Now our regular local info:

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

The forecast: Partly cloudy, becoming sunny, high in the low 80s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:32 am, while sunset will be at 8:58 pm.

SATURDAY CLOSURES FOR PARADE AND 5K

Reminder – Saturday brings the West Seattle Grand Parade and Float Dodger 5K on California SW between Admiral and The Junction, and that means street closures/parking restrictions (including some side streets for staging) – don’t ignore the no-parking signs (7 am-3 pm), because those who don’t WILL be towed. … Watch for bus advisories here.

ALSO THIS WEEKEND

No road closures for this, but the beach will be extra-busy with the Alki Art Fair running today through Sunday, mostly on the promenade west of the Bathhouse.

ROAD WORK

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is in progress; here are more specifics. Fairmount Avenue is closed under the bridge for the duration of the project, likely into early 2025.

*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro – Regular schedules; check for advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is. It’s Friday, so there’ll be later runs.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be back. Also, WSF promises three boats for this weekend’s Vashon Strawberry Festival crowds.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (Minus the ones that were still down early today)

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

South Park Bridge:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!