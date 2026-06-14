WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat Advisory update; cooling center at The Y

(Saturday scene at Alki – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

After a couple days of advance notice, the Heat Advisory alert from the National Weather Service is about to take effect, starting at 11 this morning. The NWS isn’t expecting record temperatures, but hot enough:

Hot conditions with high temperatures up to 85 to 90 degrees and low temperatures down to 60 to 65 degrees expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness.

This is just expected today and tomorrow, with the advisory currently set to expire at 5 am Tuesday (June 16).

COOLING CENTER AT THE Y: If it does heat up past 90, the YMCA (WSB sponsor) announced today that it’s offering cooling-center options:

During this heat wave, if temperatures exceed 90 degrees, YMCA of Greater Seattle branches will be open during their regular operating hours for all members of the community to enjoy as Cooling Centers — safe, welcoming spaces where everyone is invited (no membership needed). Y members continue to have full access to all amenities throughout the day, including pools, workout equipment, and other services — even during Cooling Center hours. The YMCA has long served as a trusted community hub, and during times of extreme weather, we are committed to being a resource for everyone — not just our members.

The Y’s hours in the West Seattle Triangle (3622 SW Snoqualmie) and Fauntleroy (9140 California SW) can be found here.