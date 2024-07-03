FOLLOWUP: See exactly where Fairmount Avenue will be blocked starting Monday, as Admiral Way Bridge project begins. New info on Admiral itself, too

We have some answers today to questions that readers had after we reported two days ago that SDOT would start the Fairmount Avenue closure next Monday, as the Admiral Way Bridge seismic-strengthening project gets going. The main question was where exactly Fairmount will be blocked off, so that area residents can get to and from their homes, and so that would-be through traffic isn’t turning around halfway up/down the hill. Dr. Matthew Howard from SDOT’s project team says:

The contractor confirmed with me that there will be barricades at the bottom of the hill at SW Prince, at the top at SW Forest, and then another set farther down at the actual work area, with fencing. There will be no thru traffic as the work will be taking place on the bridge structure with cranes and equipment blocking the road. See the below image to see a rough view of where barricades will be:

He says they’re hoping that will be enough to dissuade would-be cut-through traffic. This is a full closure – not just for drivers, but also for people walking, running, riding, and rolling. On the bridge deck itself, SDOT says the lane closures – between Walnut and 39th – aren’t expected to start until August, and dates aren’t yet set for the two full weekend closures that will be needed for that part of the project.