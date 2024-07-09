Play Along in the Park, Storytime in the Garden, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(A cooling view, from Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, as listed on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (send us your event any time – westseattleblog@gmail.com):

FREE SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Our calendar listing has information on where and when kids 1-18 can get free food.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Advocacy from afar, 10:30 am-noon every Tuesday at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Daily operation continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

BOEING EXEC AT WEST SEATTLE ROTARY: Boeing’s making news again this week. Hear from a company executive who’s the guest speaker at today’s lunch meeting of the Rotary Club of West Seattle, noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW) – more info in our calendar listing.

COLMAN POOL: Continued daily operations for the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the 7-day-a-week wading pool is open today, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

TRANSPORTATION LEVY: As previewed here, the City Council is expected to finalize the renewal/expansion of the city transportation levy, to go to voters this November The agenda, with documents, is here. You can watch live via Seattle Channel

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

PLAY ALONG IN THE PARK WITH WSCO: 6 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), the first night this summer you can bring your instrument to play along with the West Seattle Community Orchestras – or just listen in! Off the north parking lot. Our calendar listing includes a link for players to preregister.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm Tuesdays all summer, bring the little one(s) to Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW) for storytime plus a garden activity.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 6 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), the FCA board meets, community members welcome.

WEST SEATTLE WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS: 6 pm monthly gathering at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW) – info and RSVP link in our calendar listing.

FREE ASL CLASS: The series of introductory ASL classes continues; you can start at any time. 6 pm at the West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW), info here.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Everyone’s welcome! Gather at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – weekly Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

