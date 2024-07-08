West Seattle, Washington

Got Seattle Public Schools questions, while awaiting news of possible closures? Here’s your next chance to talk with West Seattle’s School Board director Gina Topp

July 8, 2024 11:23 am
We won’t hear from Seattle Public Schools superintendent Dr. Brent Jones about possible school closures/consolidations until September. So what’s happening in the meantime? The School Board director for West Seattle and most of South Park, Gina Topp, is continuing to host community-conversation meetings, and just announced that her next one will be online, 6-7 pm Wednesday, July 17. Go here for the link you’ll use then (meeting ID 239 288 774 688). These conversations are drop-in events without a scripted agenda (here’s our report on Topp’s previous one) – bring your SPS-related question(s) and/or comment(s).

