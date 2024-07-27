FOLLOWUP: Cantanna Fest no longer planned for Lincoln Park – moving to Myrtle Edwards

Two days ago, we reported on a music-and-advocacy festival called The Cantanna Fest changing its venue to Lincoln Park with just over two weeks to go, after losing its planned site in Snohomish. The City of Seattle process for approving and planning major events usually involves a much longer lead time, and news of the festival coming to Lincoln Park on short notice sparked many questions. Then yesterday, as added to our original story, Seattle Parks spokesperson Christina Hirsch told us the department was “in discussion with the event organizer about possibly relocating the event to a different location.” That location will be Myrtle Edwards Park on the downtown waterfront, according to organizers’ announcement on Instagram (thanks to commenters for the tip), where they wrote: “… This has been a Rollercoaster. Thank you Seattle Parks and Rec for helping us and apologies to those in West Seattle freaking out about Lincoln Park. Although it would have been an amazing show we do not want to upset the community and we have listened. …” The organizers added in a comment there, “To be fair when getting a permit we are supposed to send mailers out to all the residents and the Parks and Rec helped us rush the permit but that step was not possible.” Myrtle Edwards Park was the longtime home of Hempfest, though the organizers’ comments also stress, “We are not Hempfest and we DO hope they return.” Cantanna Fest’s political component is to campaign for a Cannabis Industry Bill of Rights.