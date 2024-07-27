West Seattle, Washington

27 Saturday

FOLLOWUP: Cantanna Fest no longer planned for Lincoln Park – moving to Myrtle Edwards

July 27, 2024 6:05 pm
4 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

Two days ago, we reported on a music-and-advocacy festival called The Cantanna Fest changing its venue to Lincoln Park with just over two weeks to go, after losing its planned site in Snohomish. The City of Seattle process for approving and planning major events usually involves a much longer lead time, and news of the festival coming to Lincoln Park on short notice sparked many questions. Then yesterday, as added to our original story, Seattle Parks spokesperson Christina Hirsch told us the department was “in discussion with the event organizer about possibly relocating the event to a different location.” That location will be Myrtle Edwards Park on the downtown waterfront, according to organizers’ announcement on Instagram (thanks to commenters for the tip), where they wrote: “… This has been a Rollercoaster. Thank you Seattle Parks and Rec for helping us and apologies to those in West Seattle freaking out about Lincoln Park. Although it would have been an amazing show we do not want to upset the community and we have listened. …” The organizers added in a comment there, “To be fair when getting a permit we are supposed to send mailers out to all the residents and the Parks and Rec helped us rush the permit but that step was not possible.” Myrtle Edwards Park was the longtime home of Hempfest, though the organizers’ comments also stress, “We are not Hempfest and we DO hope they return.” Cantanna Fest’s political component is to campaign for a Cannabis Industry Bill of Rights.

4 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Cantanna Fest no longer planned for Lincoln Park - moving to Myrtle Edwards"

  • Charles Burlingame July 27, 2024 (6:13 pm)
    Reply

    Let it never be said that West Seattle is not the NIMBY capital of Seattle. Take that, Magnolia.

  • anonyme July 27, 2024 (6:18 pm)
    Reply

    Myrtle Edwards is the perfect location for this.  Lincoln Park was not.  Simple as that.

  • dBfree July 27, 2024 (6:47 pm)
    Reply

    Does this set a precedent for other musical and theatrical events in the Preserve? 

  • Is Parks High? July 27, 2024 (6:50 pm)
    Reply

    I kept my moniker from the last thread for consistency; I would like to simply say that I believe this is absolutely the proper outcome — Myrtle Edwards is by far a better choice for a large venue like this.  I heartily applaud the Parks and promoters for listening to what are very real concerns about a sudden crush of people into this delicate environ. On Monday, I plan to go pick up a dozen or so cans I noticed yesterday strewn  deep inside the trees across from the gas station. I had my little dog with me, and visible toilet paper and possible needle concern kept me from that task. But yes, this is the kind of damage (perhaps only temporary) that I feel hundreds of visitors could have inflicted. Alcohol sales and weed smoking (let’s face it, we can’t even keep off-leash dogs off the beach — smoking was gonna happen) was just not a fit, period. Thank you to all who listened and changed course so quickly. It was the right choice. 

Leave a reply

