You can help close the loop: Here’s how to bring 2024 Loop the ‘Lupe across one more finish line

This year’s Loop the ‘Lupe fundraising run/walk/obstacle course was a success in many ways. Organizer Brian Callanan says a record number of people signed up. (We showed you some of the fun in our coverage.) And they recruited a record number of volunteers, too – some of those are in the photo above. But, Brian says, “We have about half as many donations this year as we’ve had in years past. The Loop is OLG’s largest external fundraiser.. The money goes toward supporting work like providing food and rental assistance to local families in need, helping prisoners re-integrate into the community after their sentences, and much more.” In hopes of bringing in a bit more to support that work, Brian says, the donation link will be open through tomorrow (Monday, June 17) night at midnight. If you can help, here’s where to go