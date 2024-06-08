PHOTOS, VIDEO: Field full of fun for Loop the ‘Lupe 2024

(WSB photos, video)

They ran, they climbed, they walked, they rocked! More than 700 people – plus friends-and-family cheering sections – converged on Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point today for this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe, a suite of events that fill the field with fun. The first two events of the day sent runners out onto Seattle’s only 5K obstacle course:

The 5K was offered as an option without obstacles, too. And for participants in their golden years, Loop the ‘Lupe offered a short, flat course for the Senior Saunter:

Final race of the day was the Youth Dash; you can find results for all the events by going here. Part of the Loop the ‘Lupe fun is everything happening around the field, like the live music courtesy of West Seattle School of Rock:

Community organizations and businesses supporting this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe included three WSB sponsors – Bryan, Charlie, and Zoe were there from Fitness Together West Seattle in The Junction:

Mark and Jack were there for Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle on Harbor Ave:

Gene and Michele were at Loop the ‘Lupe on behalf of West Seattle Runner in Admiral:

Part of today’s fun – a memento for Loopers – these medals!

Post-race food and drink was available too:

Race organizer Brian Callanan says the turnout was a bit above last year. Proceeds go toward the extensive social outreach done by Our Lady of Guadalupe, whose parish and school are next to today’s venue.